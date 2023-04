Chilliwack – It’s a delicious fundraiser for the Valley Huskers.

Valley Huskers will be selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, $15 per dozen at Exhibition Stadium on Saturday April 29.

10AM to 5PM.

Grab a 12 pack then head to Townshend Park for the BCCFA “The Game” and in both cases, supporting football at various minor and junior levels.