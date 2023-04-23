Drone Filming of TV Commercial in Kent – Thursday May 4 – Traffic Restrictions on Rockwell Drive

Kent – Circle Productions Inc. will be filming in the District of Kent at the beginning May. The film crew will be onsite Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5805 Rockwell Drive (Killer’s Cove Marina/Harrison Lake).

Filming Schedule*:

May 4th: Drone filming day – 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM

*schedules subject to change

The film crew will be parking their vehicles and large trucks off-site on private property and will be using driveway areas for support equipment and generators.

Crews will be flying a drone above Harrison Lake near the marina entrance and above their their film picture boat. The boat itself will be sailing in and around the marina entrance.

For more information contact Mr. Mike Veenbaas, Director of Financial Services at 604-796-2235.

Kent Filming Map May 4/2022