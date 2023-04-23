BUSINESS OPINION – Bill’s Blog – Financial Education That Matters

Chilliwack (Bill Westmacott Fivefold Financial) – Have you ever wondered why we receive little or no financial education in our schooling system? I have. I have read articles about it many times; however, nothing has changed. I guess ignorance is bliss, as the old saying goes. I’m afraid I have to disagree with the statement, especially regarding financial matters. Most people’s financial wows come from not understanding the basics of the financial system or the foundational principles of growing Wealth and the required disciplines.

So in today’s Blog, I want to make you an offer. I have done over 190 seminars/webinars over my career in dozens of businesses in Western Canada and for the public in many settings (organizations, Churches, general public). My passion is to educate people on the stuff that matters: financial markets and trends, economic cycles, debt, the proper insurance to protect individuals and families, market risks, building and protecting Wealth, etc. I will provide a list of the many seminars I offer for FREE shortly.

If you are a business owner, management, or an employee who will advocate having financial education in your workplace, please get in touch with me. I am willing to go anywhere in the Fraser Valley or Lower Mainland to provide my education for free. If you are outside my local region, we can discuss travel costs, etc. Each seminar is 45 minutes, with Q & A to follow (10 to 15 minutes). So, here is a list of the many seminars I offer for free.

Here are some reasons why financial education matters:

1. Better Financial Decision-Making: Learning how to manage money and understanding finance basics enables people to make better financial decisions. It allows them to set achievable financial goals, create a budget, and save money for future expenses. Financial education helps people avoid costly mistakes such as overspending, taking on unmanageable debt, or making poor investment choices.

2. Improved Financial Management Skills: Financial education gives people the skills they need to manage their finances effectively. This includes understanding credit cards, loans, mortgages, tax planning, insurance, and retirement saving. By learning these skills, individuals can take greater control over their financial future and build a strong foundation for long-term financial stability.

3. Enhanced Employment Opportunities: Having a basic knowledge of finance can also open up new career opportunities. Employers increasingly seek candidates with strong financial literacy skills in today’s economy. This includes analyzing financial data, making sound investment decisions, and managing budgets and resources effectively.

4. Increased Wealth Accumulation: Financially literate Individuals are more likely to accumulate Wealth over time. They understand the importance of saving, investing, and building a solid financial foundation. Financially literate individuals are more likely to make informed investment decisions, which can lead to long-term growth and financial security.

5. Improved Financial Well-being: Financial education empowers people to take control of their finances and make informed decisions about their money. This, in turn, can improve overall financial well-being, leading to less stress, a better quality of life, and greater financial freedom.

In conclusion, financial education is an essential element of personal development that should not be overlooked. By learning the basics of money management, people can take control of their finances, make informed decisions, and build a strong foundation for long-term success. Whether you’re a student, a business owner, or a retiree, there is always something new to learn about personal finance. So, start investing in your financial education today!

