AHL Division Semifinal Schedules Set – Abbotsford Vs Calgary – Series Starts in Calgary Wednesday April 26

Springfield, Mass. /Fraser Valley (AHL) The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the eight Division Semifinal series of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Tickets for the second round of the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now, and can be purchased at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/playoffs.

The Abbotsford Canucks will play the Calgary Wranglers in a best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinals series, beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday, April 26th at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

ROUND 2 SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – Abbotsford at Calgary, 6pm PT

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Abbotsford at Calgary, 6pm PT

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 7pm PT – BUY TICKETS

*Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 7pm PT – BUY TICKETS

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 7pm PT - BUY TICKETS

*if necessary.