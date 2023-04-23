2023 Ruth and Naomi’s Night of Hope Gala – Friday May 5 – SOLD OUT

Chilliwack – The 2023 Ruth and Naomi’s Night of Hope Gala is May 5 at Chilliwack Alliance Church is now officially sold out.

Check out the fantastic Silent Auction items, and let the bidding begin! (doors open at 5:30)

Enjoy a delicious catered meal and get into the action as our Gala Host, comedian Cliff Prang, brings some life to the Live Auction, RAN have some exciting things lined up for you so come ready for some fun and make sure to “Dress to Impress!”

Changed Lives … THIS is what the evening is really about. Come and hear real stories of transformed lives and help us raise funds for a desperately needed Dental Clinic in the RAN Family Centre. The clinic will reach out beyond their walls and into the community where dental services are unavailable or unattainable for many in our community.

The fundraising goal is $100,000, and even though the gala tickets are sold out, you can still make a donation to the cause.

Information is here.