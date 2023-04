Chilliwack – By now you have heard of Streams. The Foundation is part of a national group that is a volunteer based non-profit organization working in Chilliwack.

They assist aother non-profilts from everything from seniors care to community clean ups to food security.

And in that case, you are asked to fill out an anonymous 2 minute Streams Food Security Survey.

This will help Streams to plan for free food programs in Chilliwack.

The link to the survey is here.