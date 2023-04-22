UPDATE – EXPECT DELAYS – Rock-Scaling Work Along Highway 1 Near Hope, Hunter Creek – Lasting Six Weeks

Hope – A major rock-scaling project began along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek, about 10 kilometres west of Hope, which will protect travellers from potential rockfall.

A wildfire in September 2022 consumed vegetation along the bluff that helped bind rocks together, creating an increased risk of rockfall. This work will mitigate that risk.

Rock-scaling work began April 17, and requires multiple daily short closures of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions near near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road. The work is estimated to take six weeks.

Drivers can expect up to 40 minute closures. The schedule is traffic flows through from the top of the hour to 20 minutes past the hour. Then closed until the top of the next hour. This is, Monday to Saturday. There will be no work on Sundays.

The full highway closures will happen on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m., with the last closure at 6 p.m. On Friday afternoons, the last closure will be at 2 p.m.

Over the Victoria Day long weekend, there will be no closures from Friday, May 19 through Monday, May 22.

The closures will result in delays for travellers of up to 35 minutes to allow the safe removal of debris. Longer delays are possible for unexpected issues.

A detour is available via Highway 7. Signs warning of Highway 1 delays will be posted in advance of detour turnoffs.

Drivers are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel and construction zone speed limit.

For updates, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

