OPINION – Chilliwack’s New Bike Lane Sweeper – Cycle Chilliwack Comments

Chilliwack – It is a new piece of equipment paid for by tax dollars.

From https://twitter.com/City_Chilliwack: Our new bike lane sweeper has arrived, and crews are putting it to work! This sweeper is designed to sweep behind traffic delineators. Report issues online at http://my.chilliwack.com or through the free City of Chilliwack app.

FVN asked Cycle Chilliwack for their thought. Is it worth the cost?

This dedicated bike lane sweeper has been much anticipated by cyclists in our community. Keeping protected cycling corridors clean of debris throughout the year has been an ongoing safety concern for Chilliwack cyclists who use these lanes for commuting and recreational outings.

Members of Cycle Chilliwack would like to thank the City for making this important purchase and immediately putting it to good use.



Sincerely, Jennifer Douglas, Janice Balakshin and Dave Swankey – Co Chairs, Cycle Chilliwack