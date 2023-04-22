OPINION – Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Responds to BC Off Road Organizations’ Letter

Chilliwack – In response to a letter about Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR) circulated by four BC off-road organizations, the proponents of BVMR would like to provide some information about our project and approach in an effort to dispel misconceptions and share why we believe BVMR has the potential to become BC’s next great all season mountain resort and a destination that will provide a wide range of long-term benefits to Sto:lo communities, the City of Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley and the Province.

“Just as the public is eager to learn more about our proposed project, we are excited to tell our story, which is why we have gone to great lengths to make information about our project accessible, and why we continue to meet regularly with Stó:lō communities and leadership and local organizations,” Jeff Wilson, Executive Vice President, BVMR. “We understand that similar project names and locations and the Regional District stating that both projects are years away from approvals and construction, has led to some confusion about the two projects within the community. That’s why we look forward to meeting with area user groups and community organizations to share accurate information our project.

First Nations

First and foremost, it should be noted that our goal is to become the first all-season destination mountain resort in Canada to be owned, designed, managed and governed in full partnership with First Nations. As a result, our highest priority is our ongoing discussions with local Stó:lō communities and leaders, which has been our focus since well before our project was announced publicly in April 2021. We believe BVMR has the potential to benefit all Stó:lō communities and that ultimately, the design of the project and whether or not it goes ahead will be decisions made by the Stó:lō communities.

“We understand the desire of user groups to provide their feedback and input in the proposed project at this early stage,” said Wilson. “At this stage, however, our entire focus continues to be on our discussions with Stó:lō communities and leaders.”

Transparency and information sharing

And while our focus is on meeting with Stó:lō communities and leaders to listen to their concerns and answer their questions, we have demonstrated that same commitment to transparency with all members of the public, in addition to proactively reaching out to dozens of community organizations to offer presentations and discussions. Among the many initiatives we’ve undertaken which demonstrate our commitment to transparency and sharing information include:

Website: Managing a website with extensive information, maps, videos and studies related to the project, including numerous FAQs related to First Nations, project details, benefits, recreation, tourism, environment and the provincial review process.

Information sessions: We’ve hosted three, virtual public information session that were widely advertised and open to anyone.

Contact Us: On a daily basis, we invite visitors to our website to ask us questions or stay informed by signing up for project information.

Helicopter tours: To date, we have provided helicopter tours of the proposed BVMR area to numerous residents, community and business leaders, and Government of BC personnel.

BC’s off-road community

As proponents who live and work in the Fraser Valley, we are aware of the tremendous amount of work volunteers have and continue to put into the proposed area. We also agree that the impacts on all outdoor recreation groups must be considered. This of course must be done within the context of proper environmental oversight and, most importantly, full protection of the Stó:lō lands in accordance with Stó:lō land stewardship values.

Regarding public access, should the project be invited to proceed to the next stage of the application process (Formal Proposal), we would seek to draft a preliminary Backcountry Access Management Plan developed collaboratively with public user groups. In the end, any decisions, including those related to public access, will be jointly determined in collaboration with our Stó:lō Community partners.

Project support

BVMR is proud of the extensive public and other support we have received, which includes letters of support from significant organizations such as WestJet, the Business Council of British Columbia, the BC Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association, Ironworkers Local 97, the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association and more. We also have extensive support from the Fraser Valley’s construction sector. Within the ski industry, BVMR’s potential for success and its first Nations-focused approach has drawn the respect and interest of the North American and international ski industry sector and media, with BVMR’s leadership team being invited to leading industry gatherings.

Survey

Our BVMR survey, which is hosted on our website, actually indicates that among the 770 decided respondents, 85.71 per cent have indicated they support the project. While this is indeed an internal survey, we believe it is a valuable indication of public opinion about the project and, as part of our commitment to transparency, an important tool for us to collect public feedback and answer questions on an ongoing basis. To supplement our own survey, we have also used the services of one of B.C.’s most respected firms, Research Co., to gain additional insight into public opinion related to our project.

We have also received extensive feedback and support from thousands of Fraser Valley residents through our participation and public events such as Chilliwack Village Classic Car Show, Abbotsford International Air Show, Chilliwack Flight Fest, Hope Brigade Days, Fraser Valley Health and Wellness Expo and Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade.

About Bridal Veil Mountain Resort

BVMR is an all-season mountain resort proposed for Chilliwack, 100 km east of Vancouver. The project would be located in in S’ólh Téméxw, the traditional and unceded lands of the Stó:lō people. The project is currently in the Expression of Interest stage of British Columbia’s all-season resort development application process. For more information, visit www.bridalveilmountainresort.ca