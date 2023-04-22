UPDATE – Kent Mayor Walks The Talk – For Lets’emot Aquatic Centre – Saturday April 22 – 26K Walk for Earth Day and Aquatic Centre Awareness (VIDEO)

Kent – District of Kent Mayor Sylvis Pranger Walked the Talk in support of the Lets’emot Aquatic Centre.

On Saturday April 22, Mayor Pranger walked the 26K from the District of Kent Municipal Hall to Chilliwack’s Landing Leisure Centre. This to drive home the point that Kent/Agassiz needs an all season pool facility and this it is an accessible and inclusive space for everyone in the community.

…and went through two pairs of running shoes. She said she could have walked another 10K.

The event began at 8:00 AM at Municipal Hall (7170 Cheam Avenue) and the Mayor arriving at the parking lot of the Chilliwack Coliseum (45323 Hodgins Avenue) around 1PM. She was joined on the Chiliwack side by Mayor Ken Popove and his grandson.

Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger/Chilliwack Coliseum/April 22/2023

ORIGINAL STORY – It coincides with Earth Day and there are designated put stops along the way where you can stop by and donate for the cause.

While there is the majority of funding in place and donaitons are coming in, there has been a call for more federal monies.

In February of this year, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, launched a petition calling on the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to provide additional funding to the District of Kent for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

“With one heart and one mind, Cheam First Nation is proud to partner with the District of Kent, Stó:lō relatives, and neighbouring communities on the Lets’emó:t Regional Aquatic Centre project. Mayor Pranger is leading the way for this great project that will benefit our region. I am pleased to join her in walking to the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre on April 22. I hope many more people, families, and businesses put their best foot forward for this great initiative,” states Chief Andrew Victor.

The estimated cost to build the new Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre is $21 million. They are now past the halfway mark, having raised a total of $16,587,000 through Federal and Provincial grants, capital funding, and community fundraising. With just over $3.5 million left, the hope is that initiatives like the Mayor’s Walk the Talk for Lets’emot and the recent golf tournament, as well as continued partnerships with local businesses and neighbouring communities, will help bring the project over the finish line.

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Skylar Gormley, Assistant Manager of Community Services and Projects, at 604-796-8891.

