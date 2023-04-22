After 3 Year Delay – Over 500.000 Attend Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade

Surrey (LBMG Media) – Returning from a three year absence, massive crowds turned out for today’s Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade. Over 500,000 guests of all cultures and religions came together to celebrate a peaceful, family-oriented day full of performances, live music, and decorative floats. This is the 22nd year of this important event, the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world.



This year’s procession featured 19 floats representing local Sikh schools, community groups, humanitarian organizations, as well as the most important float in the procession that carries the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy scripture).



As always, the festivities were volunteer-driven and exemplify the pride and enthusiasm of the Sikh community in sharing their rich culture and history. And as always, the festivities were free and open to all.



The organizers thank all attendees for their participation. Planning will now begin for the 2024 celebration.



For more information visit: SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.

2023 Vaisakhi Parade/Laura Ballance Media Group