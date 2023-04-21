Iron Maiden – Rogers Arena – October 2

Vancouver – “run to the hills” – Eddie (those in the know, will know)

Following the recent announcement of IRON MAIDEN’s headline performance at Power Trip Festival in Coachella on October 6th, alongside Guns’n’Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool, the band will also be bringing their highly anticipated THE FUTURE PAST TOUR to Western Canada.

2nd October – Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena



Exclusive presales begin with the Iron Maiden Fan Club pre-sale on Tuesday 25th April. General on-sale commences on Friday 28th April, with tickets available from www.ticketmaster.ca

Iron Maiden is in the running for induction into the Class of 2023 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.