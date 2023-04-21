Skip to content

First VCFL Flag Jamboree of the 2023 Season – Saturday April 22 at Townsend Park

Home
Sports
First VCFL Flag Jamboree of the 2023 Season – Saturday April 22 at Townsend Park

Chilliwack – The first VCFL Valley Community Football Year Flag Jamboree of the season! is Saturday April 22 at Townsend Park.

Games kick off at 8:30AM.

Facebook information is here.

Field Map is below.

VCFL Flag Football 2023 Jamboree Townshend Park April

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts