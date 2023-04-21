Skip to content

Construction of Cultus Lake Star Nation Canoe Club Storage Project Starts May 4

Construction of Cultus Lake Star Nation Canoe Club Storage Project Starts May 4

Cultus Lake – At the August 17, 2022, Cultus Lake Park Board Regular Meeting, the Board approved the request to construct an improved storage for Star Nation Canoe Club’s canoes at Main Beach. The approximate location will be on the grassy area near Sweltzer Creek as per the illustration below.

Cultus Lake Park staff will begin the installation of the fencing on Thursday, May 4th until Wednesday, May 10. Access will be maintained around the work site and staff do not anticipate any trail closures required to complete the work.

Should you have any questions, please contact Joe Almeida, Manager of Park Operations at joe.almeida@cultuslake.bc.ca or 604-847-2043.

Cultus Lake Star Nation Canoe Club’s canoes at Main Beach Sweltzer Creek 2023 (Submitted)

