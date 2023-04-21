Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 20, 2023 – Interview: Streams Foundation – Spring Fest Dinner and Superbike Racer AJ Van Winkle (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 20, 2023 – Interview: Streams Foundation – Spring Fest Dinner and Superbike Racer AJ Van Winkle.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Chilliwack homicide investigation takes ironic twist.

• Chilliwack Schools staff member seen with Hell’s Angels.

• Action4Canada marching on Chilliwack School Board. AND

• 15 year old supercross rider making waves!

Interview: Streams Foundation – Spring Fest Dinner

Interview: AJ Van Winkle

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chillliwack!™

