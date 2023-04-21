chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 20, 2023 – Interview: Streams Foundation – Spring Fest Dinner and Superbike Racer AJ Van Winkle (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 20, 2023 – Interview: Streams Foundation – Spring Fest Dinner and Superbike Racer AJ Van Winkle.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• Chilliwack homicide investigation takes ironic twist.
• Chilliwack Schools staff member seen with Hell’s Angels.
• Action4Canada marching on Chilliwack School Board. AND
• 15 year old supercross rider making waves!
Interview: Streams Foundation – Spring Fest Dinner
Interview: AJ Van Winkle
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim
Weather: Cari Moore
