BUSINESS – Abbotsford Chamber Looking to Hire Event Coordinator

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is looking to Hire an event Coordinator.

Job Description:

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking an Event Coordinator to join our team. The Chamber is a private, non‐profit, membership‐driven organization comprised of approximately 650 business enterprises, civic organizations, not-for-profits and individuals. The Chamber is a lead champion for businesses in Abbotsford, ensuring that the interests of the business community are well represented in public policy decisions, and provides exclusive benefits to its members and local businesses. The Event Coordinator position takes a leading role in organizing and delivering a wide range of engaging Chamber events, a key networking opportunity for businesses and community leaders.

The Event Coordinator would report to the CEO. Alex Mitchell takes over that position in May.

Salary Range: $45,000-50,000 annually plus competitive benefits package, RRSP matching, and two weeks annual vacation.

Website Information is here.