2023 Spartan Summer Swim Camps at Cheam Leisure Centre

Chilliwack – 2023 Spartan Summer Swim Camp registration is underway.

Website information is here.

There are THREE GROUPS – 45 minute sessions per dayone week sessions.

Camp Location: CHEAM LEISURE CENTRE 

  1. Learn to swim: Good listening skills and comfortable working with a coach (11:30 am – 12:15 pm or 12:15 – 1:00 pm)
  2. Camp Starter : Able to swim 5 meters unassisted (any fashion) & perform both front and back floats & be comfortable in deep water. (11:30 am – 12:15 pm; 12:15 – 1:00 pm or 1:00 – 1:45 pm)
  3. Summer Maintenance: Must be able to swim 50 meters unassisted. Stroke development & teach fundamentals of the four competitive strokes. (1:00 – 1:45 pm)

All participants must have good listening skills and comfortable working with a coach.
 

CAMP DATES: 

  • Week #1:   July 4 – 7, 2023
  • Week #2 :  July 10 – 14, 2023
  • Week #3 :  Juy 17 – 21, 2023 
  • Week #4:   July 24 – 28, 2023
  • Week #5:   July 31 – August 4, 2023
  • Week #6:   August 8 – 11, 2023
  • Week #7:   August 14 – 18, 2023

FEES: You can swim multiple sessions, they do not need to be consecutive. Register for your 1st session  and email coachjustin@gmail.com to confirm any other session dates you’d like to attend, we will confirm your extra sessions via email.

  • One Session: $120.00
  • Two Sessions: $165.00
  • Three Sesions: $220.00
  • Four Sessions: $275.00
  • Five Sessions: $325.00
  • Six Sessions: $375.00
  • Seven Sessions: $400.00

