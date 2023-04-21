2023 Spartan Summer Swim Camps at Cheam Leisure Centre

Chilliwack – 2023 Spartan Summer Swim Camp registration is underway.

Website information is here.

There are THREE GROUPS – 45 minute sessions per dayone week sessions.

Camp Location: CHEAM LEISURE CENTRE

Learn to swim: Good listening skills and comfortable working with a coach (11:30 am – 12:15 pm or 12:15 – 1:00 pm) Camp Starter : Able to swim 5 meters unassisted (any fashion) & perform both front and back floats & be comfortable in deep water. (11:30 am – 12:15 pm; 12:15 – 1:00 pm or 1:00 – 1:45 pm) Summer Maintenance: Must be able to swim 50 meters unassisted. Stroke development & teach fundamentals of the four competitive strokes. (1:00 – 1:45 pm)

All participants must have good listening skills and comfortable working with a coach.



CAMP DATES:

Week #1: July 4 – 7, 2023

Week #2 : July 10 – 14, 2023

Week #3 : Juy 17 – 21, 2023

Week #4: July 24 – 28, 2023

Week #5: July 31 – August 4, 2023

Week #6: August 8 – 11, 2023

Week #7: August 14 – 18, 2023

FEES: You can swim multiple sessions, they do not need to be consecutive. Register for your 1st session and email coachjustin@gmail.com to confirm any other session dates you’d like to attend, we will confirm your extra sessions via email.