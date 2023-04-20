CGH Facing Yet Again, More Short Term Closures of Maternity Ward (May)

Chilliwack – Fraser Health is taking heat again for a staffing shortage.

Closure of the Chilliwack General Hospital maternity ward happened in 2022 and and 2019.

FVN’s 2022 story is here.

FVN’s 2019 story is here.

Chilliwack Division of Family Practice (pregnantchilliwack.ca) posted that short term closures will happen in May:

We have been notified by Fraser Health Authority that the maternity unit will need to close on specific dates due to staffing issues. More specifically our hospital has been unable to secure obstetrician and gynaecologist coverage, which makes it impossible to provide emergency procedures such as cesarean section. This creates an unsafe environment for you and your growing family.

The maternity unit will be officially closed on:

Thursday, May 4 at 00:00 until Friday, May 5 at 8am

Thursday, May 11 at 00:00 until Monday, May 15 at 8am

Thursday, May 18 at 00:00 until Friday, May 19 at 8am

Thursday May 24 at 00:00 until Friday May 26 at 8am

If you have any labour concerns or any issues with your pregnancy during this time please proceed to Abbotsford General Hospital maternity unit. They will be prepared to manage our patients from Chilliwack.

Fraser Health Authority has been working and will continue to work to find staffing to fill these vacancies. So please talk to your provider for any updates. If you are uncertain what to do you can always call the Chilliwack maternity unit at 604-795-4107 for direction on which hospital to go to.

Please talk to your provider should you have questions or concerns. Thank you for your trust and we greatly apologize for the added burden these changes may add to your lives at this time.