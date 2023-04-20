BC Parks Day-Use Passes Continue at Golden Ears Provincial Park

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The free BC Parks Day-Use Pass Program will continue in three of the province’s most popular parks this season to maintain a balance between the growing number of visitors and conserving the natural and cultural values that make parks special.

Beginning May 6, 2023, people will need to reserve a free day-use pass to visit Joffre Lakes Provincial Park. As of June 14, people will also need to reserve free passes for Golden Ears Provincial Park and specific trailhead parking lots in Garibaldi Provincial Park (Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus).

Starting at 7 a.m. two days before a planned visit, the free passes are available online: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/day-use-passes: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/day-use-passes/

Golden Ears and Garibaldi have vehicle passes, and Joffre Lakes has individual trail passes. Passes are not required at Golden Ears after 4 p.m.

The free passes will be checked by parks staff, who promote responsible recreation to ensure people have a safe and enjoyable experience. Since cellphone service may be limited, people will need to print or download a copy of their pass onto their mobile device before arriving at the park.

Cancelling passes is possible and encouraged if people do not intend to use them so others can access the benefits of time in nature.

Some of B.C.’s most popular parks are drawing more visitors than ever as outdoor recreation continues to grow in popularity. Between June and October 2022, more than 203,000 free passes were booked. These free passes have been effective at reducing the effect on the natural environment and providing a more enjoyable experience by reducing congested trails, roads and parking lots. Managing day use is common in park systems across Canada that are attracting an increase in visitors.

BC Parks is investing $21.5 million to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation throughout the province, which includes new campsites and trails, and upgrades to parking lots and existing facilities. Improvements to the BC Parks Day-Use Pass Program continue to be made based on feedback.