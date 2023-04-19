Chilliwack/Fraser Valley – The Province plans to spend a large sum for access to the tools and resources needed to address racism and build more inclusive communities, as 60 organizations receive support through the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants program.

“Discrimination and racism are real, and too many people in this province continue to be victimized by hate,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “I’m encouraged and inspired to see so many organizations standing up and speaking out against racism and making B.C. a more welcoming place.”

Almost $300,000 will be given to 60 community-based organizations for projects to dismantle systemic racism, address hate incidents and support racialized communities throughout B.C.

That includes Chilliwack Community Services: Distribution of Indigenous and Newcomer connection documentary—Three public screenings with panel discussions in Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz of a documentary created by Indigenous filmmakers that celebrates cultural sharing between Indigenous and newcomer groups