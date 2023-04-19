Province Dropping $42M to Support Motion Picture, Music, Publishing and Interactive Digital Media Industries

Victoria – The Province is providing $42 million to support people and businesses working in motion picture, music, publishing and interactive digital media industries in British Columbia.

“In honour of Creative Industries Week, we are pleased to announce the largest-ever single investment in the creative sector,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We know the pandemic has been especially hard on the people in this area and that not every business has fully recovered. We want to help them recover, move forward with success and strength, and continue to create the content we all love.”

The new funding includes:

$22.5 million over three years for Amplify BC to build the province’s music talent and help launch careers;

$15.9 million over three years to support B.C.’s domestic motion picture productions, workforce and creators, which includes $900,000 for programs that focus on developing workers’ skills, recruiting more workers from under-represented groups, and supporting practices that are environmentally friendly;

$3 million over three years for a new program to support innovation and growth for independent B.C.-owned interactive digital media companies; and

$600,000 over three years for the publishing industry, as announced on April 17, 2023, to address immediate supply-chain challenges and provide additional support for a sustainable future.

To read about provincial support for the book and magazine publishing industry in B.C., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023TACS0011-000508

