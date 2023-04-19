Members of the BC Power Sports Coalition Renew their Commitment to Work Together and Take on a Exciting New Project

Cranbrook – The Back Country PowerSports Coalition (BCPSC) was originally formed in 2014 by the Quad Riders Association of BC (ATVBC), BC Off Road Motorcycle Association (BCORMA) and the BC Snowmobile Federation (BCSF) to foster cooperative coordination with government, and others, on issues which may be in the best interest of back-country motorized sports in general.

The BC Power Sports Coalition has tackled many projects since its inception including the finalization of the Off Road Vehicle Act and the subsequent ORV Trail Fund which was established to ensure a portion of ORV registration fees is returned to the riders through strategic investments in ORV infrastructure.

Today, all three organizations have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to take on a new project which will be the establishment of a “Best Practice Guidelines for Off Road Vehicle Trails in BC” including single track, ATV and snowmobile trails. These guidelines will help to streamline the paperwork and consultation process to do trail work for volunteers while also ensuring that investments made are to a high standard. The members of the BC Power Sports Coalition believe this is an important next step to improving responsible motorized recreation opportunities in BC.

FYI

Established in 2001, ATVBC is a membership driven organization representing over 5000 riders, belonging to over 40 local clubs in BC. ATVBC advocates for shared trails through responsible use, collaboration with other user groups and volunteer contribution around the province of BC. ATVBC works to represent and bring the voice of their members to all three levels of government to fulfill its mandate.

BC Off Road Motorcycle Association is a non-profit society created to establish, maintain and protect over a century of quality trail riding for organized off-road motorcycling recreation in BC. BCORMA represents 35 non-profit clubs and 1,000s of riders in British Columbia. We promote responsible and sustainable use for present and future generations of riders. Our volunteer trail stewards build and maintain over 6,000Km of multi-use trails, with a strong focus on single-track.

The BC Snowmobile Federation is a non-profit society created in 1965 to establish, maintain and protect quality opportunities for organized snowmobiling in BC. The BCSF collectively represents 60 snowmobile clubs and 44,000 riders in the Province of BC. On the ground, our member clubs are non-profit societies maintained by caring volunteers who promote safety, stewardship, and responsible backcountry snowmobile recreation.

If you would like more information about this release please contact:

Kristin Parsons, Executive Director

ATVBC – Quad Riders Association of BC

(604) 832-6361

Email: executivedirector@atvbc.ca