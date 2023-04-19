Earth Day for Harrison Elementary Staff and Students – Picking Up Garbage Alongside Councilors

Harrison – “get a little dirt on your hands” – Whispering Bill Anderson.

Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal posted to the Facebook page Harrison Hot Springs Forum:

Wanted to give a shout out to Harrison Elementary staff and students. To celebrate Earth Day, students walked the Village to pick up garbage. Councillors Vidal, Buckley, Facio and Buckley greeted them with high fives at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort for a hot dog lunch. Thanks to the Resort for supplying the hot dogs and Shoppers Drug Mart for the beverages. And thank you Councillor Facio for your coordination of the event!

My favorite response from a Grade 2 student when asked how it went: ” I didn’t find much garbage but I saw pretty flowers”