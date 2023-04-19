2023 Chilliwack Mural Festival – August 10 to 12

Chilliwack – A Summer event full of colour and people ! The 2023 Chilliwack Mural Festival runs from August 20 to 23.

Below is a list of events for everyone(Facebook page is here):

THURSDAY AUGUST 10TH – Stories About Place + Reception

7:30PM-9:30PM

Join us for an enriching artist talk featuring local Stó:lō storytellers and artists.

This event offers a unique opportunity to learn about traditional Indigenous art and storytelling techniques, as well as the personal experiences and perspectives of the artists.

The conversation will explore the role of art and place in local Stó:lō culture and provide a platform for sharing stories of resilience, resistance, and empowerment.

The event will be an engaging and thought-provoking experience for all who attend.

FRIDAY AUGUST 11TH – Opening Night at District 1881

4:30PM-10PM

Get ready to be dazzled by the opening night of the mural festival! This event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with live music and circus performances providing a thrilling backdrop to our stunning murals.

The evening includes performances by:

+ Hayley Willis

+ girly.

+ Beatboxing Vino & CiMax

+ Saint Soldier

+ Naduh

SATURDAY AUGUST 12TH – The Street Party in Downtown Chilliwack

11:00AM-4:00PM

Get ready for an unforgettable street festival experience! This event day will be packed with excitement and free fun for everyone.

Enjoy live music, dance performances, and an art table where kids can express their creativity. Watch as local artists create stunning murals right before your eyes, and take a tour on the hour to learn more about the neighborhood murals.

The day includes performances by:

Sasquatch Stage

+ Like Bears

+ semi athletic

+ Villain Villain

+ House of the Future

+ The Unbranded

Rainbow Stage

+ Oleefia

+ lower case dreams

+ Robyn Froese

+ Mike Edel

Cultural Stage

+ Hip Hop dance battles (cyphers)

+ Vijay Brass Band

+ Indigenous Hoop Dancer

+ Bhangra Dancers

Remember to indulge in some delicious bites from local food trucks.

Presented by Chilliwack Community Arts Council and supported by our amazing sponsors, including the Book Man, Algra Brothers, City of Chilliwack, Tourism Chilliwack, Stolo Community Futures, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Downtown Chilliwack, FVRD, the Province of British Columbia and more.