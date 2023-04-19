2023 Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day with Heritage Abbotsford + Trethewey House – Sunday June 11

Abbotsford – Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day 2023 (Aboriginal Arts and Culture Events and Heritage Abbotsford / Trethewey House) is hosting a free family event Sunday June 11 from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm at 2313 Ware Street, Abbotsford.

In recognition of Aboriginal Awareness Month, Aboriginal Arts & Culture Events along with Heritage Abbotsford Society is honoured to present Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day 2023, an opportunity for the community to come and learn about Indigenous arts, culture, history and traditions.

Attendees will have the rare and unique opportunity to watch Indigenous artists create their work on site and purchase directly from the artist along with storytellers, a children’s tent and more!

@Stó:lō Bannock Food truck will also be on hand for you to experience traditional Sto:lo food. So come on down and learn and enjoy a unique experience!

Details and more information, including workshops, artisans and vendors to be released soon.

Activities:

Beading Tent – Make your own Orange Shirt Pin for $10 with Rebekah Brackett

Confirmed Artisans/Vendors:

Alice and Sage – Natural Soy Candles: www.aliceandsage.com

Amanda Ruth Beads – Beadwork and Beadwork Kits: www.amandaruthbeads.com

Ashley Jones – Painter

Cara Hillman – Beadwork and Beadwork Kits

Keep it Native, Jessica Ma’iingan – Beadwork, Sewn Ribbon Garments and Original Art Pieces

Kung Creations, Stephanie Regimbal – Beadwork, Ribbon Skirts, Lanyards

Little Metis Things, Jennifer White – Beadwork: www.littlemetisthings.com

Maryanne Lindberg – Painter: @MaryanneLindberg

šxʷne:m – Balms, Oils, Bath and Body Items: https://sxwnem.com/