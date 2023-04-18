WorkSafeBC Issues $56K Fine for Violation at a Chilliwack Lumberyard Worksite

Chilliwack/Vancouver – WorkSafeBC recently imposed a penalty to Visscher Lumber Inc. for $56,470.37 for a high-risk and repeated violation.

Firm: Visscher Lumber Inc.

Worksite: Chilliwack

Current amount: $56,470.37

Date imposed: March 23, 2023



WorkSafeBC attended this firm’s lumber mill in response to an incident. As a worker was stacking lumber coming off a drop sort chain conveyor, the worker was caught between a chain sprocket, a piece of lumber, and a support bar. The worker sustained serious injuries. WorkSafeBC determined there was a large gap between the outfeed support arms that allowed material to fall through the support framing and the shafting that drives the chain sprockets. The employer had not identified this hazard or installed a safeguard to minimize the risk. The firm failed to ensure machinery was fitted with adequate safeguards to protect workers from contact with hazardous power transmission parts. This was a repeated and high-risk violation.



Sector: Manufacturing

The primary purpose of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty — and other employers — to comply with occupational health and safety legislation and regulation, and to keep their workplaces safe.

Background on penalties: