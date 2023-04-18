WestJet and Swoop Pilots Could Walk Off the Job in May – Set To Strike

Calgary/Abbotsford – With less than a week before the end of conciliation, WestJet pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), sent a strong message to WestJet management with an overwhelming vote of support for lawful job action, should a negotiated settlement not be reached by May 16.

WestJet has had many recent criticisms about their Public relations and customer service.

WestJet and Swoop fly out of YXX Abbotsford International Airport.

From the union media release:

With 95 percent of pilots voting, an overwhelming 93 percent voted to strike if needed. This vote is a clear sign that WestJet pilots remain committed to securing a North American industry-standard contract. Such a contract will go a long way toward fixing WestJet’s recruitment and retention issues, which are largely due to the airline trying to reduce costs by driving down wages and refusing to address scheduling concerns and other poor working conditions, including job security for our members especially given WestJet’s acquisition of Sunwing. WestJet, despite repeatedly touting its growth strategy, is hemorrhaging around 30 pilots per month and is on track to lose up to 20 percent of its experienced pilot work force within the next year.

The pilots will be in a legal position to commence job action May 16; however, ALPA remains committed to the bargaining process and will make their negotiators available during the 21-day cooling-off period, which is set to expire May 13. If no agreement has been reached at that time, ALPA will be able to file a 72-hour strike notice. Visit westjetpilots.com for up-to-date information.