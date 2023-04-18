Under the Big Top – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Grand Gala – November 17

Fraser Valley – Get your calendars out and Save the Date. Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) Grand Gala is coming to the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford on Friday November 17.

“Come join the fun at our annual gala in Abbotsford this year” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF. “With Vintage Carnival theme, this years event will be full of entertainment, carnival games, cotton candy, caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and so much more.”

Purchase your tickets today at www.fvhcf.ca/gala.

Tickets are $150 per person or a table of 8 for $1,200.

For more information or sponsorship inquiries please call the office at 1-877-661-0314

If you are able to donate an item towards the silent and live auction, please contact Leslie Gmur, Fund Development Coordinator at leslie.gmur@fraserhealth.ca

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.