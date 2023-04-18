PSAC – Public Service Alliance of Canada Strike Starts April 19 – For 155,000 Workers

Ottawa – This could effect everything from passports to your income tax return.

Picket lines will go up across the country April 19 as more than 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members working for Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency begin strike action.

“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada’s Federal Public Service workers,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. “Now more than ever, workers need fair wages, good working conditions and inclusive workplaces. And it’s clear the only way we’ll achieve that is by taking strike action to show the government that workers can’t wait.”

Strike action will begin at 12:01am ET April 19 – setting the stage for one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history.

Picket lines will be set up in more than 250 locations across the country. Members and public supporters can find the nearest picket line using PSAC’s picket line finder tool.

With nearly a third of the entire federal public service workers on strike, Canadians can expect to see slowdowns or a complete shutdown of services nationwide beginning tomorrow, including a complete halt of the tax season; disruptions to employment insurance, immigration, and passport applications; interruptions to supply chains and international trade at ports; and slowdowns at the border with administrative staff on strike.

“As we begin this historic strike, PSAC bargaining teams will remain at the table night and day as they have been for weeks,” Aylward said. “We’re ready to reach a fair deal as soon as the government is ready to come to the table with a fair offer.”

Negotiations between PSAC and Treasury Board began in June 2021, but reached impasse in May 2022.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is Canada’s largest federal public service union, representing nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada, including more than 120,000 federal public service workers employed by Treasury Board, and more than 35,000 employed by the Canada Revenue Agency.