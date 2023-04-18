Mission RCMP Need Hep Finding 16 Year Old Ashley Thibault

Mission – Mission RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating teen Ashley Thibault.

File # 2023-4231

Thibault was last seen on April 16th, 2023 leaving a residence in the Mission area and was reported missing by a close family member. Thibault is known to frequent the Mission area and possibly Burnaby. Thibault is described as:

Caucasian Female

16 years of age

5’0 tall

Approximately 100 lbs

Dirty blonde colored hair, shoulder length

She was last seen wearing hoodie with a camouflage colored backpack, baseball hat and eye glasses. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley Thibault is urged to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161 or their local Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).