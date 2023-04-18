Mission RCMP Need Hep Finding 16 Year Old Ashley Thibault

Mission – Mission RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating teen Ashley Thibault.
File # 2023-4231
Thibault was last seen on April 16th, 2023 leaving a residence in the Mission area and was reported missing by a close family member. Thibault is known to frequent the Mission area and possibly Burnaby. Thibault is described as:
- Caucasian Female
- 16 years of age
- 5’0 tall
- Approximately 100 lbs
- Dirty blonde colored hair, shoulder length
She was last seen wearing hoodie with a camouflage colored backpack, baseball hat and eye glasses. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley Thibault is urged to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161 or their local Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).