Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park Public Works staff will be pressure washing sidewalks and the exterior of buildings located at the Plaza on Wednesday, April 19, starting at approximately 6AM.



Staff do not anticipate any interruption to regular business operations.

Should you have any questions, please contact Joe Almeida, Manager of Park Operations at joe.almeida@cultuslake.bc.ca or 604-847-2043.