Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Create Agriculture in Chilliwack Video Series (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Farming is not what it once was in the community.

Let alone across the country.

With that in mind, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an Agriculture in Chilliwack Video Series to share some key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.

These were released on the same day of the 50th anniversary of the ALR Agriculture Land Reserve.

These are real stories from real farmers in our community.

And a reminder of how much we remain interdependent on agriculture.

There are four mini trailers that were released this week and stay tuned for the full video series starting next week.

Chances are, you will see some familiar faces.