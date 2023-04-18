BC Ag Minister Pam Alexis’ Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Agricultural Land Reserve

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Some call it a blessing and necessity while others call it a curse. Supporters enjoy the protection of farm lands and critics say it stifles business growth.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food, has issued the following statement in honour of the 50th anniversary of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR):

“Fifty years ago, British Columbians had the vision to protect our province’s food security by establishing the Agricultural Land Reserve and it has never been more important than it is today. We depend on the ALR for the food on our tables and we depend on it to support farming families and businesses in communities all over our province.

“The ALR was formed in 1973 by people who saw the need and the value of preserving farmland for food production. That need hasn’t changed. Today’s farmers use the land differently than the generations before them did. They have technology at their fingertips and manage their farms from phones and fields. The importance of preserving farmland so future generations can enjoy fresh and local ingredients remains as true today as it was 50 years ago.

“That’s why our government will continue to work with farmers to support food production and protect the valuable agricultural land in the ALR. Farmers who work on the ALR provide healthy, local and sustainably grown food for British Columbians in every part of our province. The fact is if you’ve enjoyed B.C. fruits and vegetables, meat or dairy this year, chances are high it was produced in the ALR.

“The ALR is a key part of B.C.’s plan for a sustainable, local food system. On the ALR’s golden anniversary, I join British Columbians in celebrating the healthy, nutritious food the ALR has provided for plates all over our province and encourage all to ‘Buy BC’ to help build a strong and resilient food system in British Columbia. Happy 50th anniversary to the ALR!”