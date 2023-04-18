$13M Through the Canada Community Building Fund Heading For Cache Creek, Harrison Hot Springs, and Lytton

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon – Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis had been pushing for this in Ottawa and on Monday, made the announcement.

More information from UBCM (Union of BC Municipalities) is here.

Communities in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon will receive over $13 million in funding through the Canada Community Building Fund including Cache Creek, Harrison Hot Springs, and Lytton.

“After relentless advocating to the Minister for Infrastructure and Communities, I am relieved that we were able to secure Canada Community Building funding for critical services to residents in Cache Creek, Lytton and Harrison Hot Springs,” said MP Vis. The Village of Cache Creek will benefit from over $2M towards wastewater treatment plant improvements and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs is set to receive nearly $6M towards waterfront infrastructure upgrades. To assist in the rebuilding of Lytton, over $5M will be delivered to restore the drinking water distribution system and increase local government capacity to undertake long term infrastructure initiatives.

“I am focused on securing Ottawa funding for investments needed here at home.” said MP Vis. “It was fundamental that we obtain funding to upgrade infrastructure to improve drinking water and wastewater systems, mitigate flooding and bolster public health and safety. With over $13 million in new funding, we will build safer, stronger communities”.

FYI

• The Government of Canada is investing $103,565,997 in 45 projects across British Columbia.

• The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the third application-based intake of the Strategic Priorities Fund stream of the Canada Community-Building Fund, formerly known as the federal Gas Tax Fund.

• The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of funding provided twice-a-year to provinces and territories, who in turn deliver this funding to local governments for local infrastructure priorities.

• In B.C., the Canada Community-Building Fund is administered by UBCM.

• The Canada Community-Building Fund delivers more than $2 billion every year to 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

• The Canada Community-Building Fund has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure, and broadband connectivity.

• Infrastructure Canada, which distributes this funding, helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.