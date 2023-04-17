May Spring Fling at Heritage Park – Great Buys For Mothers Day – May 13,14,20 and 21. Vendor Opportunities Available

Chilliwack – The May Spring Fling at Heritage Park is where you can find great buys For Mothers Day.
It’s two consecutive weekends at Heritage Park – May 13,14 and 20,21.
here are still some vendor opportunities for this event. Biggest weekend of the year
Still looking for vendors for
Coffee vendor”
Stella & Dot”
Origami Owl”
Younique”
Wreaths “
Avon”
Thirty One”
Mary kay”
Pampered chef”
Tupperware “
Crafts & More
any unique tables welcome!
These direct sellers are already confirmed
Tupperware ,Scentsy ,Color steet
Reach out if you are interested.
Email: whitecarthy175@gmail.com