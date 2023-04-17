May Spring Fling at Heritage Park – Great Buys For Mothers Day – May 13,14,20 and 21. Vendor Opportunities Available

Chilliwack – The May Spring Fling at Heritage Park is where you can find great buys For Mothers Day.

It’s two consecutive weekends at Heritage Park – May 13,14 and 20,21.

here are still some vendor opportunities for this event. Biggest weekend of the year

Still looking for vendors for

Coffee vendor”

Stella & Dot”

Origami Owl”

Younique”

Wreaths “

Avon”

Thirty One”

Mary kay”

Pampered chef”

Tupperware “

Crafts & More

any unique tables welcome!

These direct sellers are already confirmed

Tupperware ,Scentsy ,Color steet

Reach out if you are interested.

Email: whitecarthy175@gmail.com