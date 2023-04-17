Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday April 17, 2023. Post Wind Damage and Clean Up.
FVN AM News Monday April 17, 2023. Post Wind Damage and Clean Up (VIDEO)
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday April 17, 2023. Post Wind Damage and Clean Up.
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday April 17, 2023. Post Wind Damage and Clean Up.
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday April 17, 2023. Post Wind Damage and Clean Up.
Chilliwack – The winds picked up literally out of nowhere around 6PM Sunday evening. A tree was seen coming down on power lines on Vedder
Mission – 8PM UPDATE from Mission RCMP – Mission RCMP can now confirm that at around 5:30 pm today, Jayden Dewitte was located and taken into custody
Hope – A major rock-scaling project is about to begin along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek, about 10 kilometres west of Hope, which will protect