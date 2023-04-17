Deadline for Cultus Lake Community Survey is Friday April 21

Cultus Lake – The deadline for the Cultus Lake Community Survey is Friday April 21.

The online survey is to share your vision, ideas, and priorities for the potential redevelopment of the Village Centre site at Cultus Lake Park.

The survey link is here.

Project Overview

In Summer 2022, Cultus Lake Park Board embarked on a planning process to prepare the Cultus Lake Park Village Centre Plan for the area identified in Figure 1 below. The purpose of the Plan is to build upon PlanCultus (Cultus Lake Park Plan Bylaw No. 1080, 2016) and to provide clear direction for future growth and potential redevelopment of the Village Centre site. The Cultus Lake Village Centre Plan will consider how the addition of commercial, multi-family residential and mixed-use development may be integrated to support a sustainable and healthy community for residents and visitors alike.