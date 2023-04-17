Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Clean Up Saturday April 22 – New Location

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Clean Up is April 22.

There is a new location at Thompson Park.

Registration is open from 8:30-9:30am and we will be supplying garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks. Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society will ask that all garbage be dropped off at the Park no later than 1:30pm.

To pre-register email info@cleanrivers.ca the following information no later than Friday, April 21st. Full name, cell phone number, Emergency Contact name, and cell phone number. They will use this information to contact you in the event that you don’t check back in with registration at Thompson Regional Park.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society have a couple prizes to hand out thanks to the good folks at Banter Ice Cream, Chilliwack Dart & Tackle and Pic Eco Refills. If you pre-register via email you will receive an additional raffle ticket for prizes. Please email Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society your name, cell phone, and emergency contact name and phone number at info@cleanrivers.ca to pre-register.

If you are not feeling well, we ask that you stay home and join us another time.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society are looking for a hardy group of folks who want to tackle some challenging terrain and have 4 x 4 vehicles. If this is you please email at info@cleanrivers.ca