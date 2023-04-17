Chilliwack School Board Public Budget Presentation – Tuesday April 18

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board Public Budget Presentation is live and on line Tuesday April 18 @ 5:30PM.

School District Office – 8430 Cessna Dr

This meeting will be held in-person, livestreamed and recorded.

The agenda and livestream link can be found here: https://www.sd33.bc.ca/board-meetings-2022-23

The budget presentation will be held during the Board of Education Regular Public Board meeting and will examine the fiancials for next year. This is a first for the Chilliwack School Board as the budget comes close to a record $200 million mark.