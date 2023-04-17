Are You Doing Anything Special for the Coronation of King Charles III?

Fraser Valley – Bradley William Gionet is well known as a Fraser Valley Royal Watcher and he posted to social media that he has not seen any events lined up for the May 6 Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Is there anything going on for the Coronation? It’s been 70 years since the last one so it is a wee bit of a celebration. There are tonnes of events including choral performances at various Churches.What about a public ceremony? Have we forgotten that Charles III is in fact our King in Canada as well?

Let us know what you plan on doing and pass along info on anything happening in the Fraser Valley.

radiodon11@gmail.com

fvn@shaw.ca