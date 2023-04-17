Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Hires New CEO, Alex Mitchell

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Alex Mitchell as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mitchell brings more than a decade of combined economic development, communications, and advocacy experience in both the public and private sector.

This announcement marks the conclusion of a thorough cross-country recruitment process, overseen by a CEO Search Committee consisting of Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce directors, with support from executive search firm Leaders International.

“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to announce that Alex Mitchell will be taking the helm of our organization,” said Craig Toews, President of the Chamber Board, who also led the CEO Search Committee. “Alex is a respected leader and has deep connections in the Abbotsford community. We are entering an exciting new chapter with sound leadership that will further strengthen our network as we work together to weather the economic headwinds that are affecting businesses in Abbotsford.”

“Alex not only embodies a deep commitment to service of this community, she brings a wealth of experience, understands the power of our organization to advocate for business, and has a proven track record of success. We look forward to working with Alex as she advances the legacy of the Chamber with her innovative and passionate leadership, serving Abbotsford’s diverse business community.”

Mitchell grew up in Abbotsford and has deep roots in the community. She has held roles at the City of Abbotsford where she was responsible for managing public relations and intergovernmental strategy, as well as serving as the City’s Economic Development Officer to support the retention and expansion of business invested in Abbotsford.

For the past two years, Alex has been a Director with Hill and Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading public affairs and communications agencies. In this role, Alex has provided leadership on crisis communications files, executed national media campaigns for some of the Country’s largest corporations, and delivered strategic counsel for executive leaders on media relations and corporate reputation.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be leading the exceptional team at the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce,” said Mitchell. “The Chamber is a cornerstone of our community and now more than ever, the Chamber has a critical role to play in continuing to provide impactful support to the businesses that call Abbotsford home. I look forward to building on the momentum of our Board and previous CEO as I get started working on behalf of our organization’s 650+ Members to ensure that our region’s business community has a voice at all levels of government, and our local economy continues to thrive.”

Mitchell has an MBA from Simon Fraser University, and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia, and she is a part time instructor in the Civic Innovation and Governance Program at the University of the Fraser Valley. She also volunteers on the Board of the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre and contributes to numerous community causes and initiatives.