Abbotsford Canucks Player Awards As Voted By Fans

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Canucks announced on Saturday, April 15 that results for their Player Awards are in. Fans had the opportunity to vote for who they believed should win the following four categories:

Most Valuable Player Fan Favourite Rookie of the Year Unsung Hero

A fifth award, selected by a panel of Canucks Sports and Entertainment members, was also up for grabs. That award is the “Man of the Year”. A Canuck who values hard work, leadership, and a commitment to the local community. The winner of the Abbotsford Canucks’ “Man of the Year” Award will also be the team’s nominee for the “Yanick Dupre Memorial” Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year. After five days of voting and a season’s worth of players vying for these awards, the results are in.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – ARTURS SILOVS

With 26 wins in 43 games played and a .909 save percentage, Arturs Silovs has proven to be a reliable force between the pipes. Ranking second among AHL goaltenders in wins, Arturs found his groove early, becoming the primary starter for Abbotsford in December. Since then, he’s shutout his opponent four different times this season, including dishing the league-leading Calgary Wranglers their only scoreless game of the regular season. His 2.43 goals against average cracks the top five among qualified goalies in the league. Making his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks this season, Arturs went 3-2-0 in his five appearances. Congratulations, Arturs, on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2022.23 Most Valuable Player Award!

FAN FAVOURITE – JACK RATHBONE

For the second consecutive year, Jack Rathbone has been voted Abbotsford’s Fan Favourite. Jack’s big-time goals and celebrations never fail to get the crowd going. After sustaining an injury in February and spending some time in the NHL, Jack came back to Abbotsford and didn’t skip a beat. With his defensive style and ability to rack up points, Jack knows how to catch the eye of the Canucks faithful. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2022.23 Fan Favourite Award, Jack!

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – LINUS KARLSSON

Making his professional North American hockey debut this season, Linus Karlsson was quick to show his skills. Putting up 10 points in his first seven games, adjusted quickly to the North American game. With a record-breaking year, Linus spent some time leading all AHL rookies in scoring. He holds the franchise record in points by a rookie (48), goals by a rookie (23), and games played in a single season (71). In fact, Linus hasn’t missed a game, taking the ice for every single regular season game so far. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2022.23 Rookie of the Year Award, Linus!

UNSUNG HERO – JETT WOO

Leading the team in penalty minutes. Amongst the team leaders for games played and plus/minus. However, Jett Woo’s impact on the ice goes beyond the numbers, providing solid, reliable, gritty play whenever needed. Jett Woo has recorded 14 helpers and 7 goals, including the pivotal overtime winner against Ontario Reign to secure home ice for round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Congratulations, Jett, on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2022.23 Unsung Hero Award!

MAN OF THE YEAR – CHASE WOUTERS

In just his second year of professional hockey and first as captain, Chase Wouters immediately immersed himself in the Fraser Valley community. From taking members of the team to Abbotsford Regional Hospital to meet with patients and caregivers, to speaking to local programs about the importance of mental health, Chase has always been willing to lend a hand to those who need it the most. Thanks to Chase’s leadership, donating to a local organization’s Christmas Bureau is now becoming an annual Canucks player tradition. Finishing the 2022.23 season as the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, Chase has been a part of building and maintaining a culture that defines what it means to be an Abbotsford Canuck. As Man of the Year, Chase will also earn a nomination as Abbotsford’s representative for the IOA/Specialty AHL Man of the Year program’s Yannick Dupre Memorial Award. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canuck 2022.23 Man of the Year Award Chase!