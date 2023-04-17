$600K from the Province to Help Local Book, Magazine Publishers

Victoria – To help B.C.’s book and magazine publishers address immediate challenges and give the broader publishing industry the support it needs to thrive in the future, the Province is providing $600,000 over the next three years.

This year, the Association of Book Publishers of BC will administer the first portion of the funding ($200,000). Members can contact the association to find out more. The next two years, Creative BC will administer the second portion of funding ($400,000), aimed at book and magazine publishers. An application process will be developed and communicated in 2024.

Here are some details about book and magazine publishing in B.C.:

B.C.’s book publishing industry accounts for 20% of English-language publishers in Canada.

According to Creative BC’s Creative Industries Economic Results Assessment (CIERA) tool (2021): Book and magazine publishing contributed $190 million in total GDP and more than 1,760 full-time jobs in B.C. in 2021. Book publishing contributed $25 million in total GDP and 262 jobs. Magazine publishing contributed $165 million in total GDP and 1,499 jobs.

There are more than 270 businesses that provide distribution, sales, education, safekeeping and public access to books and magazines.

“In honour of BC Book Day, we celebrate our domestic publishing industry,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “B.C. has the second-largest English-language book publishing market in Canada. This industry is creative, innovative and diverse, and we are proud of the unique voices that are shared through the many B.C. publications. We are securing a stronger, more competitive future for these businesses, their workers and their products.”