UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire – Car Engine Fire Sparks Blaze – Damages Alpine Crescent Home – Four Adults Escape

Chilliwack – Just after 4PM on Saturday afternoon (April 15),30firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1,2,3, 4,and 6 responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of Alpine Crescent.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the garage areaof a two storey single family residential home.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down preventing it from extending further into the house.

Four adults managed to safely evacuate once they discovered the fire.

Majority of the fire, smoke and water damage was limited to the garage, vehicle and main floor living area with minor smoke damage on the second floor.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) personnel provided the homeowners with basic support as their home is not habitable.

No one was hurt

The fire originated in the vehicle’s engine compartment and is considered accidental.

Fire on Alpine Apr 15 2023 Katlyn Carter Alpine Crescent in Promontory Heights/Facebook

