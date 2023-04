Kent/Agassiz – April 16 to 22 is Prevention of Violence Against Women Week.

A booth will be set up with information on services and resources to prevent, reduce and raise awareness about violence against women in the community at the Kent Community Recreation and Cultural Cenrte (CRCC) from April 16 – 22.

You can contact the Agassiz RCMP Victim Services directly at 604-796-2211 or 604-796-1603.