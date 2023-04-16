Mission RCMP Searching for 24 Year Old Jayden Dewitte – From Bar Scuffle to Stolen Truck to Ripping Through a Park

Mission – A 24-year-old man, Jayden Dewitte led to the deployment of the Emergency Response Team in Mission on Saturday night, after he drove around town in a stolen truck and fled from police.

Shortly after 8 pm on April 15, Mission RCMP were notified of an incident at a pub in the Hatzic area, where Dewitte caused a disturbance and did burnouts in a white pickup truck in the parking lot. He left the area prior to police arrival, but again came to the attention of police after driving dangerously in the area of Cedar Street and Egglestone Avenue. Officers quickly located the truck nearby in the parking lot of Griner Park on Cherry Avenue, but the truck escaped by driving through the park, smashing through a fence, and departing via an adjacent street. The truck – a white Ford F-350 – was found abandoned a few blocks away near Centennial Park, and was confirmed to have been stolen. With the help of police dogs and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, officers determined that the male had since fled to an area around 11th Avenue and Dunsmuir Street in Mission. Police maintained a presence in the area for several hours, searching numerous areas and one residence, however Dewitte was not located. His current whereabouts are unknown.

At this time, police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Jayden Dewitte, who is described as:

24-year-old Caucasian male

5’9” tall, with medium build

Short brown hair

Dewitte was seen in different clothing outfits throughout the day, including a cream-coloured puffy jacket, red shorts, white shoes, a camouflage sweatshirt, and a dark ball-cap, however he may have since changed his appearance again.

Dewitte was also the subject of police investigations in several other Lower Mainland communities over the past couple of days, and he may again travel to a different area of the region. Anyone who sees Dewitte should call 911. Do not approach or follow, as it is unknown if he may be armed with a weapon. Anyone with additional information that could help in locating Dewitte can call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or your local police.

Dewitte does not have a criminal record.