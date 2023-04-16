It’s The Season – Respect Slow-Moving Farm Vehicles

Victoria/Fraser Valley (Province of BC) – Spring, summer or fall, you may be itching to rush to the lake and enjoy the weather, but not so fast. During those months of growing and harvesting, it’s always time to respect our slow moving farm vehicles.

A farm vehicle is a commercial vehicle, subject to many of the same rules as typical carriers. Slow moving farm vehicles normally travel on the highway at a speed of 40 km/h or less and are subject to specific restrictions, like travelling through high traffic tunnels or along major highways.

These vehicles must display an orange triangle with a red border on the back of the vehicle as near to the centre as possible. If you come upon a slow moving vehicle, only pass when it is safe to do so.