Chilliwack City Council Expected to Once Again Allow Alcohol in Vedder Park, with Conditions

Chilliwack – On August 4, 2020 Chilliwack Council passed a bylaw to permit the consumption of alcohol in two City Parks, Vedder Park and Crossing Park, as a pilot project ending October 31, 2020. This was done to foster further opportunities for social connections during the COVID19 pandemic, while complying with provincial health guidelines.

At the April 5, 2022 Council meeting, City staff again recommended that Consumption of Liquor in City Parks Bylaw 2022, No. 5192″, to permit the consumption of alcohol at Vedder Park, located at 45450 Petawawa Road, as contained within the staff report dated March 22, 2022″ be given first, second and third reading.

Again, this issue will be in front of council during the April 18, 2023 council meeting: That “Consumption of Liquor in City Parks Bylaw 2023, No. 5299”, to permit the consumption of alcohol at Vedder Park, located at 45450 Petawawa Road, identified in Schedule “A”, as contained within the Staff Report dated March 24, 2023, be given first, second and reading.

