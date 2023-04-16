BC Choral Federation Annual Raffle to Support Choirs in BC, Including Harrison-Kent Community Singers

Fraser Valley – The BC Choral Federation Annual Raffle is to help support choirs in BC, Including Harrison-Kent Community Singers.

There are 4 cash prizes to be won from $100-$1500.

Tickets are $5 each, or 5 for $20.

https://bccf.rafflenexus.com/order

At the bottom of that page where it asks which choir you are supporting, select “HARRISON KENT COMM SINGERS” or any other group that you wish to support.

Proceeds to go towards music, rentals, concerts, etc. Deadline for purchase is June 1, and the draw will be on June 7