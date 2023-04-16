Artist Submissions for 2023 Hope Art Crawl – August 11 – 13

Hope – Are you an artist in the District of Hope? Have you registered for the Hope Art Crawl 2023 yet? Registration closes May May 12th at 5pm.

PM Sabine Keil for more information.

Fee Schedule: $50 for 1 artist at one location, or $40 each for 2 artists at one location, or $30 each for 3 or more artists at one location. Fees accepted by cash, cheque (Hope Art Crawl 2022) or e-transfers.



Need a location other than your home address? Please contact Sabine Keil for more information and options. 604-869-1301 or, themuddybean@gmail.com

Deadline: May 12, 2023 Completed registration form and the fee to participate in this 2 day Art Crawl event MUST be submitted by 5 pm on May 12, 2023. No refunds after this date.

